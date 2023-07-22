Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,655,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 9,531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 260.7 days.

Keyera Stock Performance

Keyera stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

