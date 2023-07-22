Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 262.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.
NYSE:KMB opened at $137.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
