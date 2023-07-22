Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.