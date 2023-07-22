Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.