L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE LHX opened at $200.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.76. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

