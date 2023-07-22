Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 160,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.55. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

