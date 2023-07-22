Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

