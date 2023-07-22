LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 216 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

PG opened at $152.93 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

