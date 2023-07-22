Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $207.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

