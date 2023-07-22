Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.59 million and $1,295.48 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,799,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,799,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00328841 USD and is down -12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,151.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
