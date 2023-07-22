Loop Capital Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,271. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

