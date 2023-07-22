Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Cut to C$0.60 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUCRF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

