LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,170,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181,708 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $32,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.78. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

