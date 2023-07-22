Main Street Research LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 73.4% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $9,306,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

