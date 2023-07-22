Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.14.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.8 %
MBUU stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,260,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Malibu Boats by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $2,392,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
