Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 52-Week High at $208.31

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $208.31 and last traded at $206.95, with a volume of 12180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.72 and its 200 day moving average is $160.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.