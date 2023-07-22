Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the first quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

