MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Lifted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 207.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $270.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.18 and its 200-day moving average is $318.57. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.70.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

