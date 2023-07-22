Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) vs. Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Head to Head Comparison

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medallion Financial and Mitsubishi HC Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mitsubishi HC Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Mitsubishi HC Capital.

Dividends

Profitability

Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mitsubishi HC Capital pays an annual dividend of $16.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 162.5%. Medallion Financial pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi HC Capital pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medallion Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Medallion Financial and Mitsubishi HC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 22.51% 13.44% 2.21% Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.2% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Mitsubishi HC Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $164.57 million 1.16 $43.84 million $2.10 3.90 Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A $88.45 0.12

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi HC Capital. Mitsubishi HC Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Mitsubishi HC Capital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle and Near East, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure, Aviation, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company engages in the leasing, management, and development of real estate; rental and leasing; medical equipment; management of fund to support management specializing in the medical and long-term care fields; purchases and sell used goods; and auto leasing services. It offers investment in environment and energy-related companies; renewable energy and infrastructure business; operation and asset management of renewable energy business; and wind power generation. In addition, it offers aircraft leasing and aircraft engine leasing; ship finance; marine container and railway freight car leasing; real estate securitization finance; investment in mobility-related companies; and asset management services. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

