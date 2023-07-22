MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.90

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$23.90 and last traded at C$23.64, with a volume of 143182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.14.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.0747331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.