Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.63. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.04 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in ResMed by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

