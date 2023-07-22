Mizuho Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $40.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

