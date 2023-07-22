Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 4,255,319 Shares

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 4,255,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,447,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,241.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Molecular Templates Stock Performance
Shares of MTEM opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
