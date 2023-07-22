Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAP. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

TAP stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.81%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

