Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust stock opened at GBX 143.25 ($1.87) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of £39.18 million, a P/E ratio of -462.10 and a beta of 0.75. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.16 ($2.25).

Get Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust alerts:

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.