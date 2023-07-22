Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust stock opened at GBX 143.25 ($1.87) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of £39.18 million, a P/E ratio of -462.10 and a beta of 0.75. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.16 ($2.25).
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Company Profile
