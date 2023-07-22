Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073 over the last ninety days. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,903,000 after acquiring an additional 129,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 83,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.