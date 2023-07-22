Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $230,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 260,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,354,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $562.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.