Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $219,905,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

NYSE:DG opened at $167.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

