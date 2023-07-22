Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 592 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68.

On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34.

On Thursday, June 1st, Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $357.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $361.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.91.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

