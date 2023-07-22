Morgan Stanley Boosts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $80.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.

UAL opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,174,000 after buying an additional 146,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after buying an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

