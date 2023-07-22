Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,198,524 shares of company stock worth $23,619,741. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $94.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

