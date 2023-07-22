Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

