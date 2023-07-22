Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $59.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

