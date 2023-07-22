Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $532.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.43.

LMT stock opened at $454.76 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

