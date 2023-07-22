Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $54.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.