Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $296.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

