Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

MPLX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Mplx Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. Mplx has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

