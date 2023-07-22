Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.63.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL opened at C$16.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.89. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.50 and a one year high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

