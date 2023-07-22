Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.63.

Mullen Group Stock Up 6.0 %

MTL stock opened at C$16.01 on Friday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.89.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$503.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

