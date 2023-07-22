Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.63.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Up 6.0 %

MTL opened at C$16.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$503.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.