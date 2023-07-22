MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Sidoti currently has $163.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MYRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $156.63.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

