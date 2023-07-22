National Bankshares Raises Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut Lundin Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.06.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUG opened at C$18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.85. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.2838307 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.98%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

