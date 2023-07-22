Navcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.17 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $16,882.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00235929 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.