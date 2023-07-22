New World Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.22.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

