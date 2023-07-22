New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Synaptics worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

SYNA opened at $87.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

