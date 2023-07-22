New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.17 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of GATX worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,767,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $131.36 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $132.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.98 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

