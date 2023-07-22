Newmont Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Newmont has increased its dividend by an average of 57.8% annually over the last three years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 747.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

