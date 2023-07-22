Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,556,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 38,101,625 shares.The stock last traded at $2.72 and had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 175.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 83,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 79.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,223 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

