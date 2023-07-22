Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 15,280 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $452.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $156.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

