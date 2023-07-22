Northeast Investment Management Sells 7,088 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

